Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE ES traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 74,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,042. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,520,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

