Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) has been given a C$19.00 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ET. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

ET traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$14.68 and a one year high of C$19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.65.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

