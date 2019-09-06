EveryCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $231,823.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00216386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01266322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00084257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.