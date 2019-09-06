Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,078 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $650,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after purchasing an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,034,010 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 774,617 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,881,153 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $294,822,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 194,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

