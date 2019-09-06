Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 1,078,132 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,822,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

EXPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Express alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Express by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Express by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.