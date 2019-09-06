Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.30, 199,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 197,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $378.34 million, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Exterran by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 229,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Exterran by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Exterran by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

