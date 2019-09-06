Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Sells $268,500.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,513.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 445,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

