Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month High at $373.24

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $373.24 and last traded at $373.24, with a volume of 46320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.92, for a total transaction of $5,293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Deal sold 18,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.79, for a total transaction of $6,334,215.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,662,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,880 shares of company stock worth $50,362,085 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

