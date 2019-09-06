Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) CEO Marc J. Bogan Buys 2,420 Shares of Stock

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) CEO Marc J. Bogan acquired 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,779.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,435.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FBSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 130,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

