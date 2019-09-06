Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells $39,985.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $39,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AGM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $855.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

