FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $131.00 by Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $131.00 price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens set a $210.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.87. 1,411,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.43. FedEx has a one year low of $147.82 and a one year high of $259.25. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,956,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 228,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

