Fiii Hits Market Capitalization of $652,278.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $652,278.00 and $17,500.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Fiii

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.