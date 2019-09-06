Financial Survey: America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) versus KT (NYSE:KT)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 0 3 3 0 2.50 KT 0 2 0 0 2.00

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.59%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than KT.

Dividends

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and KT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. KT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 6.15% 26.07% 4.19% KT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.06 billion 0.89 $2.67 billion $0.80 18.16 KT $21.35 billion 0.26 $587.47 million $1.28 8.82

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than KT. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats KT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

