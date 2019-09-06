First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong Buys 1,070 Shares

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $22,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,695.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip Thong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Phillip Thong bought 2,072 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,512.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Phillip Thong purchased 3,776 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $80,164.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Phillip Thong purchased 7,210 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $153,140.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Phillip Thong purchased 6,868 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $145,670.28.

Shares of FCBP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 26,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

