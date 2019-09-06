First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.90.

NYSE FR opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 141,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,271.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 313.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 98,639 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

