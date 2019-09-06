First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLIC. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.63. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $63,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $2,526,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,271.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 84,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

