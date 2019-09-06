First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

