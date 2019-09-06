Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.40

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$16.40 ($11.63) and last traded at A$16.38 ($11.62), with a volume of 137157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.06 ($11.39).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$14.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

