Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) were up 6.8% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $152.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $129.40 and last traded at $128.47, approximately 1,162,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,091,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.28.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.28.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 74.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 97.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Five Below by 23.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.