Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 151,314 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 151,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $7,266,098.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas V. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Thomas V. Taylor sold 60,729 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,651,428.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,708,186.14.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

