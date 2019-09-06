Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Major Shareholder Matthew Conlin Buys 25,000 Shares

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) major shareholder Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,325,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,176,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matthew Conlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Fluent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 53.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 968,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 48,015 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 832,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 186.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fluent by 318.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 524,296 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

