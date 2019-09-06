FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,881,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $239,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 12.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,311,000 after purchasing an additional 717,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,489,000 after purchasing an additional 268,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,630,000 after purchasing an additional 128,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 229,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

FMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. FMC’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

