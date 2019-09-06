Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.26, approximately 593,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 451,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOMX shares. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. grace capital lifted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.