Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 5,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,520. Forrester Research has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at $811,236.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Bradford acquired 3,040 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

