Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $42.18. 49,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Fortis has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 40.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,480,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,547 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,625,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,234,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,323,000 after purchasing an additional 648,264 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,167,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

