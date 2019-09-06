Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Fortive worth $31,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 41.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Fortive by 218.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fortive by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 4,202,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,551. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

