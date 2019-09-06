Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Barclays from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on Fortive and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Fortive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.28. 103,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,862 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,119,000 after purchasing an additional 661,196 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,702,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,613,000 after purchasing an additional 257,016 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

