Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to announce $578.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.00 million and the lowest is $565.00 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $542.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,893. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $702.86 million, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.