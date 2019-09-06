Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $211,099.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00209418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.01233277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,200,138,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,744,312 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

