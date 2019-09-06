Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRA. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.25 ($89.83).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €77.12 ($89.67) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.14.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

