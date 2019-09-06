Frenkel Topping Group’s (FEN) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million and a PE ratio of 28.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.01. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

