Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Raises Dividend to GBX 125 Per Share

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The stock has a market cap of $376.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,210 ($15.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,090.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny sold 26,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98), for a total transaction of £283,475.10 ($370,410.43). Also, insider Jonathon Swaine sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total value of £43,886.25 ($57,345.16).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTA shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

