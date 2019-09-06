FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Trading 5.1% Higher

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.89, 116,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 124,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective on shares of FutureFuel in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $478.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.86 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FutureFuel by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FutureFuel by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

