Galliford Try’s (GFRD) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Numis Securities cut Galliford Try to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galliford Try currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Galliford Try has a 12 month low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The company has a market cap of $651.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 589.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 627.78.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

