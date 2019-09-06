Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 119,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 25.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.74.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

