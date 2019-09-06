GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,045 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.14% of Momo worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Momo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Momo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Momo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 98,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,152. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.