GAM Holding AG Has $7.03 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,953,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,752,071,000 after acquiring an additional 101,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,942 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

