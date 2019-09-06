GAM Holding AG Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 320,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.