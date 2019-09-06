GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $6,289.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00618056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitBay, Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC, Crex24, Coinrail, Upbit, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

