Gamehost Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Stock

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) insider Gamehost Inc. bought 2,200 shares of Gamehost stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,825.

Gamehost Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Gamehost Inc. bought 2,200 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,150.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Gamehost Inc. bought 1,900 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,675.00.

Shares of GH stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$8.26. 2,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Gamehost Inc has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.32%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

