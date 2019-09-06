Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.00. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 2,523,563 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.99 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,267,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 28.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.