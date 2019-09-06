Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Buys $1,407,028.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 162,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,407,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 114,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $961,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Blackstone Group Inc bought 282,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $2,322,150.00.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 18,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 146.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

