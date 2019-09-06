GCN Coin Market Capitalization Tops $99,463.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $99,463.00 and $39.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00617326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 171,286,310,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

