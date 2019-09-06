Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.49

Shares of Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and traded as low as $17.39. Genfit shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 250 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Genfit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

