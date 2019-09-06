GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given a $72.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $72.00 target price on GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNFT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.69.

GNFT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

