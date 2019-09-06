Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 258.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 24.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,390,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,207 shares during the period.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

