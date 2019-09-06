Girard Partners LTD. Sells 6,214 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 803,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,038,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

