GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

