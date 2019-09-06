Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.17. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.73.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $758,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $422,000. Jayhawk Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $94,246,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

