Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00210503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01235851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00084243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,412,930 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, Indodax and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

